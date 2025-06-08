Her Husband Got Mad And Chucked Their Wedding Rings Into The Woods

Yesterday evening, this 23-year-old girl got into a fight with her 29-year-old husband after she accidentally broke his computer monitor.

She was the one who purchased the monitor for her husband, and she only paid $100 for it. Instead of realizing that breaking the monitor was an accident, her husband got mad and thought she did it intentionally.

Her husband then picked up her wedding ring and his, and threw them out into the woods that meet their backyard.

“He told me that was ‘us being even’ and that maybe it’ll ‘teach me a lesson,'” she explained. “This isn’t the first time he’s angrily taken his own ring off, he’s broken 2 rings previously to make a statement about how he feels this marriage is ‘falling apart.'”

“It’s been hard, along with raising small children, but taking my ring and losing it on purpose felt so hurtful that I hardly know how to process it. It was a very expensive wedding ring and meant a lot to me.”

She and her husband had a session today with their marriage counselor, who questioned her husband about whether he felt remorseful for what he did with the rings.

Her husband said he didn’t feel guilty or bad about throwing their wedding rings into the woods. Later on, she asked her husband if they would ever get new wedding rings, and he said maybe.

She’s feeling like it’s getting harder and harder to show up in her marriage when her husband is so nasty and hurtful to her.

“He is the main provider of our bills while I stay at home with the kids, but I start nursing school soon, and I’m feeling so hopeless,” she continued.

“I put my career on the back burner for years to watch his grow, and having this degree will have made these years of abuse and sadness worth it.”

“Meanwhile, I am the one who has to apologize to him, or else we won’t talk. He won’t say sorry for doing it. He just keeps asking me if I’m done yet. Am I crazy for being this upset? I feel like I’m losing my mind. This is 3+ years of emotional abuse.”

What advice do you have for her?

