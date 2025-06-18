Her Husband Pushed For An Open Marriage, Then Got Mad At Her For Sending Steamy Messages To Other Guys

Vladimir Arndt - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Do you think open marriages can ever end in success for both spouses? I’m afraid it’s too much of a slippery slope to be pulled off in a way that benefits both parties.

This 30-year-old woman has a husband the same age as her, and he has cheated on her not once, but many times.

She’s caught her husband sending steamy messages to other women, and she even came across a dating app profile her husband made.

She recently discovered her husband was cheating on her yet again, and she was finally ready to walk away from him.

“He suggested an open marriage, I could get a Tinder too; we just wouldn’t meet up with these people unless we both agreed,” she explained.

“I kept saying it was a bad idea, but I went along with it. We created Tinder on the same day. Within a couple of hours, I had over 100 likes, while after 3 days, he had 4 (yes, it’s a nice ego boost since I’ve had terrible self-esteem for a couple of years because of all of this, but I’m not letting it go to my head. I’m aware of how algorithms work and that men blindly just swipe right).”

“At first, he was upset and said he should’ve valued me more, but he didn’t say to stop.”

Her husband quickly started sending spicy photos of himself to other women, so she began doing the exact same thing and reaching out to guys.

Yesterday evening, she and her husband slept together, and he stated he wanted to film some of it to send to one of the girls he was talking to.

Vladimir Arndt – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She decided to send some messages to a guy she was interested in the meantime, and when her husband saw what he was doing, he freaked.

“He is now making it seem like I have cheated on him because of it. I now feel like a horrible person and cried half the night,” she continued.

“Maybe I’m easily manipulated, but I’ve been upset and just full of rage since he flipped out on me. Do open marriages ever work? And how? And yes, I see all of the red flags with this.”

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read





Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski