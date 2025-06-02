Her Husband’s New Girlfriend Is Going To Be At Their House While She’s Away, And She’s Upset About It

Omar - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

The whole reason couples choose to separate is to see whether or not they can take some time to reflect and figure out if staying together is truly worth it.

If you have already gone down the path of a separation, chances are good you and your partner do have a shot at reconciliation, as it means you want to work it out; otherwise, wouldn’t a divorce be the best option?

So when this woman and her husband agreed to separate, they fully intended to put the work in on themselves so that they could come back together stronger than ever.

They settled on separating for a year to sort out their feelings, but unfortunately, they are now going to opt for a divorce, since her husband wasn’t all in on reconciliation.

Her husband quickly hopped on dating websites and found a new girlfriend, whom he’s currently seeing. Then, her husband said she had to find somewhere else to sleep than their bedroom, since he felt that was disrespectful to his new girlfriend.

That conversation ignited their divorce, and she has had to order a twin mattress while sleeping on the couch alone in the meantime.

“I plan on putting it in the room against the far wall, like 5 to 7 feet away from our main bed,” she explained. “I respected his boundary, and I will be able to sleep in my room again, but he then said maybe we should put up a barrier and take some stuff out of the room.”

She’s about to go on a trip with her children for three weeks to see her grandma for the last time, and she thinks her husband wants to make it look like she’s no longer in their house for when he brings his girlfriend over (which she is convinced will happen behind her back).

She feels sick thinking about this woman being in her house, and she doesn’t want that to happen at all while she’s out of town.

She’s wondering how she can get her husband to see how hurtful this is, and she needs him to agree to keep his girlfriend out of their house while she’s not there.

She’s also thinking it might be a good idea to reach out to her husband’s girlfriend directly and ask her to refrain from coming over.

Calling off her trip is out of the question, since she needs to say goodbye to her grandma, so what do you think she should do?

