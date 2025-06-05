Her Mom Expects Her To Fund Her Retirement And Is Demanding She Fork Over Her Paychecks

This 20-year-old girl moved out of her family’s house two years ago, and she is currently in college working on her degree.

She has a part-time job at a coffee shop, and she receives no financial support from her family, which means she’s been paying her own way since she moved out of the house.

She pays for her college tuition, rent, groceries, and all other bills. Never once has she reached out to her parents to ask them to give her money.

A couple of days ago, she decided to go visit her parents over the weekend, as she hadn’t seen them in quite a bit of time. She figured it would be nice to catch up with them, but that’s not how her time with her parents went.

“I brought some snacks and was honestly just looking forward to a chill weekend. But of course, that didn’t happen,” she explained.

“We were sitting around the table when my mom suddenly brings up how much she sacrificed to raise me. At first, I thought it was just a normal ‘I worked so hard for you’ mom moment, so I nodded along.”

“But then she hits me with, ‘I think it’s time you start giving me your paycheck.’ I was just sitting there like, what the actual [heck].”

She reminded her mom that she’s not rich by any means, and she hardly has enough money to support herself on a monthly basis.

Her mom responded that she should be sacrificing like she had to when she raised her. Her dad overheard this whole conversation, but he sat in front of the TV, on the couch, pretending he was not involved.

Her dad didn’t utter a word while her mom made it clear that she’s her retirement plan. As her mom went on, she held back tears.

Finally, she picked up her belongings, told her mom she can’t be her retirement plan or give her all of her paychecks, and she walked out. She didn’t scream or fight, she just got out of there.

“Now she’s texting me saying I’m selfish, that I’m putting money above family, and that I’ve ‘changed,'” she continued.

“Honestly, yeah, I have. I grew up. I’m trying to build something for myself and not be stuck in the same cycle. I just needed to get this off my chest. Am I wrong for walking out, or was that totally justified?”

