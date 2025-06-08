Her Mom Uninvited Her Autistic Teen Sister From Her Wedding And Doesn’t See The Problem

This 28-year-old woman has a 14-year-old autistic sister named Lily. Lily is inventive, intelligent, and sweet as can be, but she does have a tough time when put in crowded events or noisy situations.

Lily never misbehaves or melts down; she just excuses herself to get some fresh air or has to put on her headphones that cancel out noise around her.

“She’s just…different. And I love her more than anything,” she explained about her sister.

Their 52-year-old mom is getting married again next month, and her mom met her fiancé two years ago. She really does not like this man, as he makes her feel uneasy.

While her mom’s fiancé hasn’t ever been rude to Lily’s face, he acts as if whatever Lily has is something he can catch, so he stays far away from Lily.

During one Thanksgiving spent with her mom’s fiancé, she heard him say under his breath that kids like Lily should be put in homes after Lily excused herself from the table to take a break.

She went to her mom and let her know how hurtful that was, but her mom defended her fiancé and claimed he didn’t get autism and wasn’t trying to be mean.

“Fast forward to this week, my mom called and said they’ve decided the wedding will be ‘adults only,’ and that unfortunately, Lily can’t come,” she added.

“I asked if this was a venue rule or something, and she admitted it’s not. She said her fiancé ‘doesn’t want Lily to make a scene or ruin the pictures’ and that she hopes I ‘understand.'”

“I lost it. I told her that if Lily isn’t welcome, then I’m not coming either. I can’t support a marriage that starts with excluding a child, especially my sister, for being neurodivergent. She said I was being dramatic, that this is ‘her day’ and she doesn’t need it ‘tainted by special needs drama.'”

This has caused quite a rift in her family, with her aunt accusing her of being dramatic for refusing to attend the wedding.

Her dad (who got divorced from her mom a decade ago) is applauding her for sticking up for her sister. She has not talked to her mom since that conversation, but her mom did send her a lengthy text stating she’s extremely hurt while arguing that Lily will not even remember the wedding day.

Her mom feels she will regret skipping the wedding, though. She doesn’t see how she’s the jerk here, and while she does have love for her mom, she is fiercely devoted to Lily.

“And I can’t let her grow up thinking she’s a burden,” she concluded.

What advice do you have for her?

