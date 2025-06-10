Her Parents Kicked Her Out Of The House, So Now That They Need Somewhere To Stay Since Their Home Burned Down, She’s Not Taking Them In

DavidPrado - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When you make the decision to have children, you have to accept that you might not like who they are or what values they have when they grow up. That’s the grab bag that is parenting; there’s no telling what the future holds.

This 26-year-old woman’s mom and dad kicked her right out of the house as soon as she turned eighteen and revealed to them that she was romantically interested in men and women.

Her parents decided that this meant she was ‘a bad influence’ on her siblings, who are younger than her, so she had to go.

After getting kicked out, she worked her heart out to support herself. She had two different jobs and managed to send herself to college.

She saved every single penny, so now she’s financially secure and the proud owner of a little condo. She did this all without the help of her parents. She hasn’t had a bond with her parents since they dropped their support for her over her love life.



“Last month, their house burned down. They had no insurance, no emergency fund, nothing. They reached out to me asking to stay ‘for a few months’ while they ‘got back on their feet,'” she explained.

“I said no. They freaked out. My dad told me I was ungrateful. My mom cried and said, ‘You’re really going to leave your family on the street?’ Even my sister texted me and said I was ‘punishing them.'”

“I’m not. I just don’t owe them anything. I spent years healing from their rejection and building a life. I don’t want them in my space now, not even temporarily.”

She doesn’t think she has to help her parents out in such a big way, since they were all too happy to get rid of her when she truly needed them in her life.

Regardless, she’s left wondering if she somehow is a jerk for refusing to allow her parents to move in with her now that they no longer have a roof over their head.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

