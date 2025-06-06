Her Roommates Leave Their Toddler Home Alone Constantly So They Can Go Out To Eat

This woman lives in a house with her boyfriend and another couple, one of whom happens to be her boyfriend’s childhood best friend.

She’s lived with everyone since January of this year, and the other couple she lives with has a two-year-old son who is absolutely adorable.

“Any time they want to go out to eat for dinner, they wait until his bedtime (7 pm) to go eat. The kicker is that they leave him by himself in the house while he’s asleep to go out and eat,” she explained.

“Sometimes they will be gone for almost 2 hours. They try to justify it by saying that they are watching him on the baby cam while out.”

“IDK if I should say anything since it’s not my kid and I don’t want to start drama in the house. Anytime I bring up a grievance to my boyfriend, he gets upset that I put him in the middle.”

She’s conveyed her feelings about this to her boyfriend, who defends their roommates and insists the toddler isn’t being neglected, so it’s fine if he’s home alone.

This is actually a triggering situation for her, as her own mom and dad left her home alone nonstop when it wasn’t appropriate for her to be without adult supervision.

She feels hurt that her boyfriend is so dismissive of what is going on, as she is well aware that kids need to be monitored.

“They had left him last night, thankfully I was upstairs asleep, but my BF’s friend had called me at 11:30 pm asking to go check on him since he was wrapped up in his blanket,” she added.

Later on, she discovered that her roommates were out waiting in line in order to get their hands on the brand-new Nintendo Switch, which was more important to them than their toddler.

She’s left wondering if she’s in the wrong for being upset about the little boy being home alone. She’s also curious if she’s a jerk for failing to confront her roommates.

She’s worried about speaking her mind, as she’s concerned it could end in her getting kicked out of the home.

What advice do you have for her?

