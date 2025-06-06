Her Sister Expects Her To Pay For Her Wedding After Losing All Her Money In An MLM Scheme

GTeam - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

This 30-year-old woman’s 32-year-old sister Chloe is about to get married, but Chloe thinks she should pay for a good portion of the wedding.

Chloe blew $25,000 on a crazy MLM scheme, which is why she’s broke and expecting a handout to pull off the wedding of her dreams.

While Chloe has forever been awful with money, taking out loans for vacations and indulging in impulse purchases, she’s the opposite. She’s been hard at work saving up to afford a down payment on a home.

“About a year and a half ago Chloe got completely sucked into one of those ‘boss babe’ wellness drink MLMs,” she explained.

“I tried to warn her gently at first, then more forcefully as she sank more and more cash into inventory and training.”

“She was convinced she’d be a millionaire. Spoiler alert, she’s not. She flushed her entire $25k savings down the drain and is now financially back at square one.”

Now that Chloe is getting married, she wants her big day to be over the top, and what Chloe desires will be a minimum of $50,000…that she does not have.

So, that’s why Chloe wants her to step in and fund it all, especially since she knows she’s been saving up for a house.

Chloe pointed out that since she does not yet have a mortgage, it should be easy for her to part with her savings.

Yesterday, Chloe outright asked for $10,000 and argued she doesn’t need the money at this moment, and she only has one opportunity to have a dream wedding.

“I lost it. I absolutely lost it. I told her, ‘Chloe, there is NO WAY I’m paying for your wedding. You literally flushed your savings down the drain on a scam, even though everyone told you not to, and now you expect me to bankroll your fantasy. My savings are for MY future, not to bail you out of your past mistakes,'” she added.

“Oh, she got upset, alright. Called me selfish, unsupportive, the whole nine yards. Said I was ‘holding her past against her.’ And of course, my mom’s now calling me, pulling the ‘family helps family’ card.”

“Honestly, I feel a little bad for making her cry, and I do love my sister. But I also feel like I’m being put in an impossible position. She made her bed, and now she expects me to pay for the luxury sheets.”

She’s astounded that Chloe wants her to throw away her ability to be financially stable after she proved to be nothing close to that.

She thinks that since Chloe cannot afford to have a $50,000 wedding, she needs to figure out a different plan.

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

