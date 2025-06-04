Her Sister-In-Law Tried To Steal Her Baby, So She Pressed Charges And Got A Restraining Order Against Her

Three years ago, this woman’s sister-in-law, Jane, got a divorce when she discovered her husband, Mike, was having an affair with a coworker.

Nobody in their family could believe it, as Mike was such an upstanding guy. Jane’s heart was broken, and everyone jumped in to be supportive.

Now, her father-in-law passed away a year after she got married to her husband. After that, her mother-in-law came to live with them, and she adores her mother-in-law.

Her own parents passed away years ago, and she was always happy to have her mother-in-law with her. But let’s circle back to Jane’s divorce.

“At the time of the divorce, Jane was six months pregnant, and I had just found out I was two months along myself,” she explained.

“It felt like we were going to go through motherhood side by side. But then something awful happened—Jane had a miscarriage. She was crushed, understandably. I’ve had a miscarriage before, so I tried to be there for her as much as I could.”

“Fast forward several months: my son was born healthy, and Jane was overjoyed. At first, we thought it was sweet. She’d come over often to visit, hold him, and play with him. It felt like part of her healing.”

She went back to working when her son was five-months-old, and since she and her husband work crazy hours, her mother-in-law cared for her baby every day.

Jane dropped by their house more often to see the baby, and she made sure to be there when they were at work.

Her mother-in-law reassured her that Jane was just spending time with the baby, but one day, she heard Jane trying to get her son to refer to her as his mom.

She asked Jane about it, who said it was just an easy thing for her son to say, and that when he grew up, he could call her his aunt.

She thought that was so bizarre, but since Jane was still grieving her own loss, she figured it had to be tied to all that.

From there, Jane shared pictures on social media of her baby, with Jane referring to her son as her own. Her husband said to leave Jane alone, so she did. Jane bought her baby presents, which seemed generous initially, but then it got obnoxious.

Then one day, she got home from work early, so she went to her son’s daycare to get him. When she arrived, the staff informed her that her son had already been picked up.

She was livid, but the daycare workers insisted Jane had shown them proof that she was related to them, so they allowed her to take her son.

“I was panicking and called my husband, he also started to panic and told me he would be returning as quickly as possible,” she said.

“I rushed home cause I was so…confused, and then when I opened the door, which was already open, I heard Jane’s voice saying to my baby that she was going to be able to take better care of him and that I was good for nothing and a bad mother.”

“I was so creeped out. I called my MIL, who had gone grocery shopping. Jane had taken this opportunity to sneak in with the spare key, which I don’t remember giving her. On confronting her, she said she wanted to spend time with the baby.”

She called Jane insane and inappropriate, and they got into a fight. Jane was yelling while holding her son, whom she refused to put back in his crib.

Suddenly, Jane turned and ran out of the house with her baby. She ran after Jane and she tried to call 911, but she dropped her phone in the process.

Her husband got to their house half an hour later, and he had called the police for help. Jane was later found at her apartment, and the police located her via her license plate.

She and her husband pressed charges against Jane, who tried to justify stealing the baby. Jane insisted she had a deep connection with the baby and would be a better mom since she didn’t work long hours.

“Now she is no longer allowed near my child. We filed a restraining order. Most of the relatives are on our side, but some of my relatives said I was wrong for cutting her off during the time of her difficulty,” she continued.

“My MIL is supportive as always. But I can’t risk my child’s safety for someone.”

Do you think she was wrong to get a restraining order against Jane?

