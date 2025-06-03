He’s Hurt That His Wife Left Him For Her Affair Partner, Who Treats Her Better Than He Did

This man says that he felt complacent in his marriage, and his wife always put up with him when he didn’t treat her in the best way, which made him lack the motivation to change himself.

He wasn’t a safe place for his wife. She would try to speak to him about what problems they were having during arguments, and he would threaten her with a divorce.

He has an extremely stressful job, and he took all of that out on his wife. He threw objects on the floor when he was mad. He caused her to cry. He feels like he made her go running into the arms of another man, and there were signs.

At first, his wife started taking care of her appearance and exercising a whole lot more. A bit more than a year ago, he uncovered her affair. They did get divorced, and she is still with the man she cheated on him with.

“Her affair partner is absolutely smitten with her. The few times that I have seen them together, I can tell by the look in his eyes that he’s in love with her,” he explained.

“They go out on date nights regularly, he brings her food to her workplace when she has to work late. He encourages her to pursue her hobbies and tells her how beautiful she is.”

“I know this because I got angry and called him a loser and asked her what she saw in him, and she told me. These are things I should have done with her. I never took her out on her birthday or our anniversary.”

At first, he was furious and resentful that his wife could throw out 15 years of marriage in what seemed to be the blink of an eye.

But as he took the time to reflect and think back on their relationship, he knew he played a role in the demise of their marriage.

He loved his wife with all of his heart, and he honestly still loves her.

“I didn’t try hard enough and it just really sucks that someone is trying harder than me and won her,” he continued.

“I don’t even know why I’m writing this. Maybe to warn others to keep a close eye on your marriage before it falls apart like mine. She’s not blameless for having the affair, but I wasn’t blameless either for not treating her right.”

What advice do you have for him?

