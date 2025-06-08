He’s Threatening To Dump His Girlfriend If She Allows Her Loser Son To Move In With Them

For the last six years, this 37-year-old man has been living with his 42-year-old girlfriend, and they’re happy together.

His girlfriend has a 22-year-old daughter and a 25-year-old son, both of whom lived with them once prior to moving out of the house.

His girlfriend’s daughter is independent and capable of supporting herself, but his girlfriend’s son is another story.

“…[Her] son moved out only long enough to have another kid, and a failed relationship, and is now trying to move back in,” he explained.

“He, after already having one kid, has now had a second with a new woman whom he says he didn’t even want to have kids with; the relationship is failing, and he needs a place to stay. I believe he’s in a hole too big to crawl out of without support from someone.”

The father of his girlfriend’s son has refused to allow him to move in with them. He gets it because this man’s wife expects his girlfriend’s son to respect them, and that doesn’t happen.

A month ago, he spent a month in Florida, and while he was gone, his girlfriend’s son popped up asking to stay with them.

When he returned, he was shocked to find his girlfriend’s son still there, sleeping on their couch, since he needed a place to crash.

“He’s two kids deep, works daily as an excavator with no real other prospects, and I’m having a hard time dealing with his presence,” he added.

“I have no kids, on purpose, because I made that decision and was very careful. I sympathize, but at the same time, I don’t ordinarily help those who are suffering from the consequences of their own bad decisions.”

“The kid is still playing with tech decks. He is kind of a bad luck magnet. We have tons of food that we ask him to eat so he can save money, but he refuses to eat anything, saying he only eats once a day at noon. He is financially terrible. He does not really help around the house. I feel bad for him, but he is not my responsibility. I do not want a roommate.”

His girlfriend expects him to build her son an apartment within their house, since he’s skilled at various trades, and he is upset about that.

He’s worried this means his girlfriend’s son is supposed to live with them forever since he’s incapable of caring for himself.

His girlfriend is obviously stressed out, and she’s been acting super depressed. His girlfriend’s son is driving a wedge between them, and he’s told her as much.

He can tell their relationship is going to fail, and he’s made it clear to his girlfriend he’s not going to stick around and deal with the mess that is her loser son.

“It’s been a good relationship, but I’m getting tired of this situation. She tells me she’s stressed, but money is not an issue at all, and she’s created the crazy situation, and I’m starting to question her judgment and whether or not this relationship is even a good idea,” he continued.

Do you think he should leave his girlfriend?

