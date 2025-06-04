His Dad Missed His College Graduation And Went To His Stepbrother’s Soccer Game Instead

A month ago, this 22-year-old guy graduated from college. Getting to walk across that stage in a cap and gown was super important to him for two reasons.

The first is that he worked his heart out to complete his program, and the second is that he’s the only person in his family who has a college degree.

While his 48-year-old dad has mentioned he’s proud of him, he feels as if his dad never made him a priority after he got married again nine years ago. He’s like an afterthought now.

His stepbrother is 17 and a talented soccer player who travels nonstop for different tournaments, and his dad never misses a match.

“I don’t resent my stepbrother, he’s a good kid, but I’ve always quietly felt like I was the serious, responsible one while my stepbrother got more attention for his sports,” he explained.

“Anyway, my graduation date was set months in advance. I told my dad early, and he said, of course, he’d be there.”

“But the week of the ceremony, he told me my stepbrother’s playoff game had been rescheduled for the same day. He said he would figure out a way to make both. The morning of graduation, I got a text saying, “Sorry, bud, I have to go to the game, it’s important for his college prospects. We’ll celebrate after.'”

He was crushed. While his grandparents and mom were present for his graduation, he couldn’t help but notice the empty space where his dad should have been sitting along with them.

Later that evening, his dad called him to congratulate him, and he let his dad know that he was devastated by his lack of attendance.

Instead of being sympathetic, his dad defended his actions and called him self-centered and ‘unfair.’ His dad argued that attending that game for his stepbrother was a “once in a lifetime opportunity.”

“Since then, I’ve barely spoken to him; he texted a few times, saying I’m punishing him over something that wasn’t personal and that he loves me,” he added.

“That I shouldn’t cut family off over one day. Even my step bro texted me saying he is sorry, but I need to let it go because I’m being too harsh on dad, and it’s affecting everyone else.”

“I don’t know, part of me wonders if i am overreacting, but another part feels like I’ve spent half my life being in the background and always in the second place, and this time it was too much. My graduation also was a once in a lifetime moment for me.”

