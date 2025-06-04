His Ex-Wife Listed Him As The Emergency Contact For Her Affair Daughter And Expected Him To Pick The Little Girl Up From School

Inna - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual child

Listing someone as your child’s emergency contact at school isn’t something to be done arbitrarily. So imagine how shocked this man was when he found out his ex-wife put him down as an emergency contact for her affair daughter, and then expected him to drop everything to pick the little girl up from school one day.

Oh, and you bet she didn’t ask his permission before writing his name down like that.

Let’s rewind a bit here, though. He and his ex-wife got divorced six years ago after he learned that she was cheating on him.

His ex-wife then got pregnant with her affair partner’s child right around when he figured out she was not being faithful.

Their divorce was as ugly as it gets, and although his ex was hoping they could be friends, there was absolutely no way he could agree to that.

She stabbed him in the back, after all, so why would he want to pretend that never happened for the sake of keeping the peace?

He had been with his ex for 15 years, so her betrayal was incredibly painful to him. It’s important to tell you that he and his ex have two daughters together, who are currently 12 and 10.

Anyway, his ex went on to marry her affair partner, and she had their six-year-old affair daughter, and then a four-year-old boy.

“Last year, they lost a baby, and she was later diagnosed with cancer. Since then, my ex has been asking for help, saying her kids need family, and that my daughters would benefit from seeing us all get along,” he explained.

“I told her that she made that impossible when she broke our trust. What shocked me was when her daughter’s school called me to pick her up because she was sick.”

“My ex had listed me as an emergency contact without asking. I said no. A few hours later, my ex called furious. She said her husband couldn’t leave work, and she was recovering from chemo.”

He replied that his ex should phone another person in her life, like perhaps a qualified babysitter. His ex shot back that she didn’t have anyone else who could help her out and tried to tell him he should feel guilty for not wanting to get her kid.

His ex went a step further and insisted their daughters would feel humiliated if they knew he was refusing to pick up her daughter.

He knows this is a lie, as their daughters aren’t upset at all. He’s left feeling bad for this innocent little girl since she didn’t have anyone to get her from school that day.

“My daughters did mention things felt tense at their mom’s house after that. I hate that they’re caught in the middle,” he concluded.

What do you think about all this?

