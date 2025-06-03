His Ex’s Family Expects Him To Adopt His Son’s Half-Brother After CPS Took Him Away

This 28-year-old man has a son who is five, whom he had with his 27-year-old ex, Becca. Becca was a neglectful mom, so after they split up, he gained primary custody of their son.

Becca decided not to be involved in their son’s life after custody was granted to him, so it’s been a few years since he’s been the sole parent. Surprisingly, Becca’s family was supportive of him as he fought Becca to gain custody, and they actually spoke up about the bad things Becca was doing.

Becca went on to have another son last year with a guy she was dating, but then CPS removed this child from Becca at the beginning of the year.

As soon as that occurred, Becca’s sister and parents phoned him to let him know. He was grateful to be filled in, as this was information he could use should he have to fight Becca for custody again in the future.

One week later, Becca’s brother, sister, and mom reached out to him, wanting to know why he hadn’t spoken to CPS about adopting Becca’s youngest child.

Becca’s family fully anticipated that he would have rushed to adopt this kid. They think that since Becca’s child is a half-brother to his son, he should want the boy to live with them.

“And throughout the different times they have brought this up to me, I was told they would support us financially to help me raise both boys,” he explained.

“Each and every time they have mentioned it, I have said no, and I reduced contact between us when they wouldn’t stop bringing this up.”

“They asked me how I could let my child’s only sibling rot in foster care. And they were even more upset when I refused to look into it, even to see if I’d be open. They told me I would not be doing it alone, and foster care is evil.”

He told Becca’s family that they could step up and adopt this child, or they could encourage Becca to be a better mom so she could regain custody.

However, he did say he is not interested in raising this boy on his own, so Becca’s family thinks he’s a terrible human being.

Do you think he’s wrong for not wanting to adopt Becca’s son?

