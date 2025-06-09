His Girlfriend’s Family Is Pressuring Him To Add Her To The Deed Of The $1 Million Dollar House He Just Bought

This 32-year-old man has literally spent his whole life saving up enough money to buy a home for himself and his girlfriend, whom he’s been dating for the last three years.

Now, the house he just bought cost an eye-watering $1 million dollars, and his girlfriend refused to help him out with the down payment, so he had to do that alone. Additionally, he got a mortgage.

“The house is under my name because I felt that, since we weren’t married yet, it was natural that I keep it under my name for now, but have no problem adding her when we get married,” he explained.

“Her sister and mom said if I don’t add her on the deed, then I don’t trust her and we can’t continue our relationship without trust…I’m torn because I do trust her.”

His girlfriend currently lives with her sister and her mom, and his girlfriend’s family members are overly involved in their relationship.

His girlfriend’s mom is the worst offender, and always wants to be consulted on private matters he feels should only concern them. You know, like the house he just bought with his own money.

Speaking of his house, he also feels like he’s the one who is risking a lot from a financial standpoint, while his girlfriend isn’t.

If his girlfriend had offered to put up her own cash for the down payment, he would have happily added her to the deed.

However, his girlfriend never so much as suggested she could help pay, so he’s feeling pretty taken advantage of.

“Our relationship has been rocky lately because I feel her family and I don’t see eye to eye on a lot of issues, and it’s causing a lot of tension,” he continued.

“Should I just add her to the deed to satisfy her family’s demands? It’s starting to impact how she thinks as well because when we bought the house, she never mentioned anything about the deed…”

What advice do you have for him?

You can read the original post below.

