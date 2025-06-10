His Late Father’s Girlfriend Is Mad He’s Not Stepping Up To Help Her Raise Her Kid After Being Left Out Of The Will

Vadim Pastuh - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 30-year-old man has a little sister named Lara, who is 16, and he’s essentially raised Lara like she’s his own child.

He absolutely adores Lara, and they have a fierce bond. His and Lara’s mom passed away when Lara was a year old and he was 15.

“Our father was a wealthy man with a revolving door of younger women, whom my sister grew up resenting. Whatever our father was, he loved us both very much,” he explained.

“He was a workaholic, which left me caring for my sister most of the time. Even though she had a nanny, she had extreme separation anxiety. When I started college, our father bought me an apartment so I didn’t have to stay in a dorm. It turned into me raising my sister throughout college and business school.”

“She stayed at my apartment with her nanny during school hours, and I took care of her when I came home. I never missed a single competition or spelling bee, even through school, which I don’t regret. That’s what I mean when I say I raised her.”

Three years ago, their dad started dating a 25-year-old woman, so there’s an enormous age gap there. His dad’s girlfriend got pregnant and then had a little girl.

He stayed out of his half-sister’s life, since it’s so wildly upsetting to Lara that their dad had another child. He brought Lara to visit the baby once at their dad’s request, and it did not go well.

Lara spent the following week completely distraught, and she insisted their dad was replacing her with this new child.

Whenever he talked about the baby after that, Lara would sob and say she would never spend time with the baby ever again.

Vadim Pastuh – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Six months ago, their dad passed away suddenly, and they were not prepared for this. Since their dad never got married to his girlfriend, she was left penniless, as their dad failed to include her in the will.

“The kid got a small lump sum, but nothing like the trusts my sister and I received. I don’t think he cared for the kid very much, but the woman wanted it,” he added.

“I used to joke to my sister that the girl was just a ‘compromise kid.’ Lately, the woman has started badgering me. She says she can’t raise a child on her own, and it’s unfair that I’m protective of my sister but won’t do the same for my ‘other sibling.'”

“I corrected her and said I had no relation or obligation to her child. Her child being around hurts my sister, and she is my priority. She got angry and said I can’t spoil one sister and neglect another. She said her child doesn’t have a father now and needs a male presence.”

He responded by telling her to talk to his lawyer. Instead, this woman managed to get her hands on Lara’s number and his since bombarded Lara with messages stating he’s mean for keeping the baby away from them.

One night, he was up for hours trying to calm down his sister and let her know he’s not going to play a role in the baby’s life.

He finally reached out to this woman and threatened to pursue legal action if she didn’t quit harassing Lara. The woman has since moved on to calling his uncles and aunts while saying he’s heartless and vengeful.

Do you think he should reconsider being involved in his half-sister’s life?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read















Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski