His Wife Humiliated Their Son By Exposing His Crush In Front Of All His Friends

It’s hard enough being a teenager without having one of your parents expose your crush in front of your entire group of friends.

This 37-year-old man has three children with his 37-year-old wife, and this story involves their 14-year-old son, Sonny, who is in the 9th grade.

Lately, Sonny has been hanging out with a girl named Tina, who’s in a grade above him. His wife confronted Sonny and wanted to know if he has feelings for Tina.

Sonny confided in his wife that he actually has a crush on a girl his same age named Chris. His wife then questioned Sonny about whether Chris is aware of his feelings for her, and he said no, he’s keeping it a secret.

“My wife asked why. He said his friends will make fun of him. My wife asked why. He said it’s because Chris is the heaviest girl in their grade, she has terrible skin, and she’s a tomboy,” he explained.

“One Saturday, Sonny had friends over. It was Sonny plus 5 other boys, with Chris, Tina, and another girl. At one point, my wife just walks into the living room and she tells Chris that Sonny has a huge crush on her.”

“It was so uncomfortable after that. Chris got up and just walked out of the house. The kids barely said anything, and they left earlier than expected. Sonny didn’t say anything to me or his mom, but he made sure to slam every door he used.”

He actually called his wife a jerk when they got into bed that night over what she did. His wife defended her actions and said she was doing her best in order to prevent Sonny from growing up to be a bully.

He informed his wife that she could have handled things differently if that was her intent, and he questioned her about what she would have done if it were one of their daughters in Chris’s shoes.

His wife got out of bed and went to sleep in the guest bedroom after that, so he’s wondering if he was a jerk for calling his wife out.

Oh, and then he found out from Tina’s mom that Chris felt deeply embarrassed over what his wife did and thought it was some kind of a mean joke at her expense.

After Sonny said it was true and he did have a crush on her, Chris wanted to know why his mom felt it was fine to make that announcement in front of everyone.

“Sonny took the honest route, and he told Chris why he didn’t want to tell her. Chris’ feelings are hurt, and she said she can’t like someone who was so embarrassed for people to know he likes her,” he continued.

“So our son is even more upset with us. What my wife did showed my son in a bad light to most of his friends. Some of them thought it was a prank.”

“Some of them think something is wrong with my wife mentally. The people whom my son is talking to the most about this situation are Tina and Tina’s mom.”

