His Wife Let Herself Go After They Got Married, And He’s Lost His Attraction To Her

This 30-year-old man has a wife the same age as him, and they dated for two years prior to getting married five years ago.

Unfortunately, he feels like his wife let herself go right after they tied the knot, and it’s ruining his attraction to her.

He reached out for some advice on how to handle the situation, but so far, that hasn’t helped him at all, and he’s not sure what to do.

Now, when they were still dating, his wife did take care of herself. She dressed nicely, she always had a great haircut, and she routinely showered, so her hygiene was on point.

But that seemingly disappeared overnight as soon as they said, “I do,” and moved in with one another. After asking around regarding how to get to the bottom of what was going on with his wife, someone suggested that perhaps she could be depressed.

He went right to his wife and questioned her about whether she was slipping into a depression, and she insisted that wasn’t the case.

She clarified that she figured that since they were married, they could be at ease around one another. Armed with the knowledge that his wife’s feelings weren’t what was wrong, he moved to revive the romance between them.

“Tried regular date nights and she kinda fixes herself up, but not like before, and anytime besides that she still looks homely,” he explained.

That didn’t work. A second suggestion he received was to ask his wife about how she felt regarding his appearance.

His wife told him that she liked how he was put together, but she commented on how he’s been putting a lot of effort into his attractiveness.

She’s not wrong, as he has been working out, eating healthy, and doing a better job with his outfits. In light of all that, his wife has turned pretty envious.

His wife will insist girls are checking him out and question him about what he would do if a hot girl ever approached him.

Not even his wife’s jealousy of him keeping up with his attractiveness has motivated her to step it up in the looks department.

“It has affected my enthusiasm for intimacy, and she has complained about it, which is why I brought up her appearance,” he continued.

“But she says if I really love her, it shouldn’t matter, which some others have said as well, but I can’t help it.”

“I still love being with her and talking to her, and couldn’t imagine being married to someone else, but the physical aspect has declined. What else can I do?”

