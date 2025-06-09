She Attended A Wedding Where The Groom’s Mom Showed Up In A Wedding Dress And A Veil

Fil W Media - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

What’s one of the biggest etiquette rules to follow as a wedding guest? Don’t show up wearing white, and especially don’t you dare put on a wedding dress or a veil unless you’re the bride.

A year ago, this woman’s cousin got married, and she wishes she were making this whole story up about how the wedding got ruined.

Actually, the wedding was quite lovely and it went off without a hitch….except then the groom’s mom walked in wearing a floor-length white dress that appeared to be a wedding dress.

Oh, and she had a veil on too, so she looked like she was the real bride.

“People actually paused mid-conversation. It wasn’t a soft ivory or beige, either; it was wedding white and covered in lace,” she explained.

“One kid whispered, ‘Did she forget whose wedding this is?’ The bride looked shocked but kept her cool. The groom, bless him, looked like he wanted the ground to swallow him whole.”

“When someone gently asked her why she was wearing white, she just laughed and said: ‘Oh, don’t worry, mine has more sleeves, we won’t get confused.'”

Right, because having sleeves will override the fact that you look like the bride.

Anyway, the groom’s mom spent the whole wedding ceremony right up there by the bride. She constantly fidgeted with and fussed over the real bride’s train on her gown, acting like she was trying to make everything go perfectly.

Fil W Media – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

The groom’s mom said in a very loud whisper during the ceremony that the wedding was just like the one she had, except there were just ‘fewer candles.’

“Later, at the reception, she caught the bouquet and shouted, ‘Round two coming up,'” she added. “I don’t think the bride has forgiven her yet.”

“But at least now we all know to send her a black jumpsuit invite for any future weddings.”

Have you ever been to a wedding where a guest showed up looking like the bride?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read









Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski