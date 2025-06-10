She Dumped Her Boyfriend After She Lost A Lot Of Weight

Andrey_Arkusha - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sometimes, your weight loss journey ends up costing you more than a few pounds; it can cost you relationships, too.

Three years ago, this 21-year-old girl started dating her 24-year-old boyfriend, and back when she met him, he informed her that he was trying to lose weight.

She was impressed by his dedication to his fitness and health, and she weighed 195 back then, so she wasn’t the tiniest herself.

Not long into dating her boyfriend, he mentioned she should lose some weight as well, since it would benefit her.

It had never crossed her mind to go on her own weight loss journey, but since her boyfriend talked about it constantly, she agreed to do it.

“I started to lose weight and quite successfully, which seemed to aggravate him a little, as in when I dropped a size and wanted to buy some new clothes, he said I was being dramatic and could ‘totally still fit into those clothes,'” she explained.

“This hurt because while I wasn’t necessarily doing it for him, I thought he would be happy for me since he wanted me to do this.”

“I think it also annoyed him because his progress slowed down a lot, and he also started to gain back weight (I didn’t mind, but he did), which further annoyed him.”

To date, she’s lost so much weight that she’s noticeably slimmer, which has resulted in people treating her like she’s prettier.

She was happy with how she looked prior to losing weight, and often, she feels empty when she spots herself in the mirror now and sees the progress reflecting back at her.

To make a long story short, her boyfriend has grown shockingly insecure about her appearance, and he hates it if she leaves the house without him.

Her boyfriend is terrified that she will fall in love with another man or even cheat on him while out in the world looking hot. Her boyfriend’s insecurity grew to the point of exhausting her.

“I’m also the type of person to date someone with the intent to marry, and if he was this insecure about me potentially cheating on him when I have shown no signs of wanting to, then I couldn’t do it, so I broke up with him,” she continued.

“I told him I didn’t like how insecure he was being, but he blew up about it and started getting angry, saying things like I would never look the way I did now if it weren’t for him, and it was normal for a guy to be protective over his girlfriend.”

“That only cemented my decision that this wasn’t going to work out, so I left him.”

Her friends believe it was mean of her to dump her boyfriend after losing weight, since she knew how his size was a pain point for him.

She gets where her friends are coming from, as her boyfriend did get bullied when he was younger for his weight.

Do you think she did the right thing?

