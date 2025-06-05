She Gave Her Parents An Ultimatum: She’s Telling Her Sister She’s Adopted Unless Her Parents Make Her Sister Treat Her Better

This 16-year-old girl has a little sister who is 14, and they get along like cats and dogs, so they’re constantly at each other’s throats.

Back when they were literal babies, she and her sister didn’t interact the way siblings should. Six years ago was when everything got so bad that they had to be separated and placed in different rooms.

Around this exact time, her little sister began throwing it in her face that they were not real siblings, since she happens to be adopted. Her sister constantly says now that she’s not biologically related to their mom and dad.

“She brings up the fact that she looks like our parents when I don’t. That mom and dad only love her because she’s their real kid,” she explained.

“And that they regret settling for me because they had her afterward. She’s said a few times that they tried to unadopt me but weren’t allowed to and that I should have been sent somewhere to be rehomed.”

“It never bothered me that deeply. But it got old. And I used to think it wasn’t true, so whatever. But then I found out, thanks to family members, that we’re both adopted.”

She was given evidence proving that she and her sister are adopted, so there’s no denying the truth.

She’s been privy to this information for quite some time, but she didn’t tip her hand and let her parents know that she was aware of her sister’s adoption status.

However, her sister’s behavior has been escalating, and she’s gotten nastier, so she finally said something to her parents.

They were furious with her for knowing her sister is adopted, too, and they demanded to know who had told her this.

She declined to share with them, and that only made them angrier. Her parents said she cannot tell her sister she’s adopted, as it will destroy her.

Fed up with how her parents were allowing her sister’s cruelty to slide, she hit them with an ultimatum.

“The other day I told them if they don’t stop her and make her treat me better by not saying that [stuff], then I will tell her and I won’t care if it hurts her,” she continued.

“They told me I can’t, and I warned them they only had a limited time to do better. They told me it wasn’t fair to threaten to do this to her and that they can only do so much. I said they’re our parents, so they need to do better.”

Do you think she’s wrong for giving her parents an ultimatum in an effort to get her sister to be nicer to her?

