She Snapped And Made Her Husband’s Rude Friend Cry For Acting Like Italian Food Is Superior To Everything

Vadim Pastuh - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

I think we’ve all been there, hosting a rude guest we can’t wait to send home. This woman’s husband has a female friend who lives in Bellagio, Italy, and her husband’s friend came to visit them last week.

Unfortunately, this woman copped an attitude with her and expressed her displeasure over all the food she cooked for her.

She then resorted to taking her husband’s friend to different restaurants where they live in Melbourne, but that wasn’t good enough for her either.

Her husband’s friend turned up her nose at Thai food, Chinese cuisine, and even sushi, since her opinion is that there is nothing that equals Italian food.

“We went out for Italian 3 days in a row! She complained about pasta, about cheese, anything is just not as good as in…Italy,” she explained.

“She complained about the wine not being tasty enough! She got mad when I dared to order a cappuccino at 4 pm, because ‘we don’t drink cappuccino after 12 pm…'”

She got offended about that, as she didn’t think it was right that her husband’s friend wanted to police what she was drinking.

When she took her husband’s friend to the supermarket to go grocery shopping, she grumbled about the lack of genuine pasta before lecturing her on how to pronounce different pasta names correctly.

Today, they made the brave decision to cook at home, even though that was a risky move considering how her husband’s friend has been behaving.

Vadim Pastuh – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

As soon as her husband’s friend walked into their home, she complained about their house smelling like fish sauce before she pretended that she hadn’t just made dinner for her.

Instead, her husband’s friend demanded that her husband go out to a restaurant to have lasagna with her. When they returned from dinner, her husband’s friend said she should learn how to make real Italian dishes instead of the Asian fusion she prefers (she is Asian, and she loves the dishes that come with her culture).

She was so angry that she stood up to her husband’s friend and called her conceited and rude for thinking Italians and their food are superior to everything else.

She informed her husband’s friend that she was done taking her out to dinner or cooking for her, and she was free to shop and cook on her own.

“She cried and decided to leave early. My husband tried to tell me that she is set in her ways; she does not travel that much [in] her life. 60 years, this is the second time she travels out of the country, the last time was to Germany, and it was well over 25 years ago!”

“He told me maybe I should just say sorry to her, just to smooth [over] the situation. I refused, told him if she cannot live without her Italian heritage for just a few weeks, there is no point for me to convince her to like me anyway!”

Do you think she’s a jerk for calling out her husband’s friend?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read













Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski