She Sued Her Dad After He Stole Her Inheritance And Used It To Financially Support His New Kids

Twelve years ago, this 22-year-old girl’s mom passed away, and she inherited more than $100,000 that her mom specifically left to her in the will.

Her dad was put in charge of managing the money for her, but he got remarried, then took her money and used it to launch a new business with his wife.

She was 15 back then, so while she fought with her dad about him taking her money, he declared that he was using the money to benefit their entire family.

Her dad maintained that putting the cash to work was more important than her spending it all on junk when she turned 18.



“Our relationship was over before I moved out of his house at 18. I had made his and his wife’s life miserable for stealing from me, and once I was out of there, I looked into how I could get that money back,” she explained.

“I pressed charges against him for stealing from me, and I sued him for the money. I had the support of my entire extended family on my maternal side and some on my paternal side.”

“But I was told by others on the paternal side to consider my dad’s other kids and the devastation that kind of financial upheaval could bring.”

She paid no attention to her family members who warned her to consider her dad’s new kids. She wanted her money back and felt that it wasn’t her problem if her dad couldn’t financially provide for his family in the event she got what was hers returned to her.

Suing her dad took quite a long time, and she had to go to court multiple times. Throughout that process, she heard her dad tell the court that he couldn’t pay her back, as he no longer had the money.

In the end, her dad was ordered to pay her back her inheritance, so he was forced to sell his company in order to reimburse her.

Then, he had to give her extra money from his paychecks, so her dad drained his savings to avoid having his wages garnished from there.

“By the time I got it back, I was 100% done and past the point where we could ever reconcile. He made me fight so hard for what was legally mine, and he stole money Mom left to support his new family,” she continued.

“My relationship with some of Dad’s side is not so strong anymore, and they think it was wrong that I focused only on what he did and not on the effects on the kids.”

“I mostly don’t talk to those family members now, but they asked me how I feel zero guilt for it when the kids are innocent and are still my siblings technically. That they would have thought I’d want better for them.”

She carries no guilt for suing her dad, but she’s curious if she was wrong to not think about his new kids. She’s not sure if she should have thought about them before suing, but if she had refrained from dragging her dad to court, she never would have gotten her money back.

