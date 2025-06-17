She Told Off Her Daughter-In-Law For Trying To Use Her To Fix Her Mommy Issues

This woman has a daughter-in-law named Kat, and Kat has some serious mommy issues, since her mom abandoned her when she was young, landing Kat in foster care.

Her son promises that Kat is currently in therapy, but she has reason to doubt it. Now, she’s not a fan of Kat, since Kat tramples all over the boundaries she’s attempted to set with her.

“She’s a very touchy person; she refuses to call me by my name and only refers to me as ‘Mom,'” she explained.

“I correct her every time since I’m not comfortable being called ‘Mom’ by her, and I want her to use my name. There have been multiple times where she’s asked inappropriate questions, mostly about why I’m not close to my own mother (for context, my mother was horrible).”

“Kat keeps pushing for details and insists I should get closer to her because ‘family sticks together.’ She basically tells me to forgive my mom, and she doesn’t understand not being close with one’s parents. I’ve told her to drop the topic multiple times, and she refuses.”

And those are all of her reasons for pretty much hating Kat. She’s tried speaking to Kat several times. She’s gone to her son.

Kat will promise to show her respect, but then turns around and fails to pay attention to her boundaries. Anyway, she has a 20-year-old daughter named Sam, and they’re about to go on a weekend trip together.

Sam is currently suffering from a medical problem, so they need to travel out of state to get her to a specialist. Sam has yet to tell their family about what’s happening, and she wants to wait to see this medical professional before sharing her issue with everyone.

She’s not sure how Kat found out about the trip, but she did. Kat actually called her up to badger her about why she was not invited to come. She informed Kat that the trip wasn’t exciting; it was regarding a serious matter.

“She accused me of lying, claiming it was a ‘mother-daughter’ trip that she was excluded from. I told her again, this is not a girls’ trip,” she added.

“She wouldn’t let it go and started demanding that she come, saying that she’s my daughter and needs to be there. I said no again.”

“She kept insisting, saying I am her ‘mom’ and she has to come on this trip since she’s my kid. That’s when I snapped. I told her I will never be her mother. Just because she married my son does not make me her parent.”

Before she hung up the phone, she mentioned to Kat that she had to leave her alone, before stating that she wouldn’t be included anyway since she’s not her child.

Her son is now demanding that she apologize to Kat, and he said she was super mean, so she needs to find a way to make Kat feel better.

Other members of their family have found out about her putting Kat in her place over her mommy issues, and opinions are flying.

Some people are mad at Sam, which is putting her in an awful position, as she has kept the point of the trip a secret.

She’s left wondering if she is somehow wrong for telling Kat off.

What do you think?

