She Was A Caregiver For A Lonely Old Man Who Left Her His House, And His Children Are Furious That They Inherited Nothing

BGStock72 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

The world needs more kindness in it right now, and I’m not saying that because your good vibes could potentially benefit you in more ways than you can imagine.

Last week, this man unexpectedly inherited his grumpy neighbor’s home after showing him some kindness, and more recently, this woman inherited a house from the man she spent years being a caregiver to.

Three years ago, this 28-year-old woman started taking care of a man part-time, and she grew to be an important part of his life.

This man’s children live on the other side of the country, and in all the years she was with him, she knew his kids came to see him twice at best.

“I was there every day to help with groceries, appointments, and just to keep him company. He had no one else,” she explained.

“Last month, he passed away, and his lawyer called to let me know that I was in his will as the sole beneficiary for his house.”

“The kids are completely unhinged, saying I put an old lonely man under some sort of spell. But honestly? Where were they when he was struggling, and had less than five people in his life?”

She was there for him when he needed it the most, not his children. They were nowhere to be found. They didn’t bother keeping up with the elderly man.

Now, the house she inherited is worth nearly $200,000, and that sum of money will change her life for the better.

She fully intends to keep the inheritance to herself and not share it with the man’s kids, who are pitching a fit over being cut out of the will.

“His kids are saying they will contest the will. They go on about how blood family should mean more than some other person, but they couldn’t even pick up the phone to call him on holidays,” she concluded.

She’s left wondering if she’s wrong for not sharing the house with these kids.

What do you think?

