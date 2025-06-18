She Wrecked Her Boyfriend’s Proposal Because She Was Starving

Choosing the perfect time and place is everything when it comes to planning a proposal and asking the love of your life to marry you.

This 26-year-old woman has spent a bit more than three years dating her 27-year-old boyfriend. He’s kind, hilarious, intelligent, and not bad at making food, if you’re a fan of smothering everything in hot sauce.

She and her boyfriend have discussed getting married, so she knew he was going to propose; she just didn’t have any more information on that.

“So here’s what happened. Last week, he told me to get dressed nice but comfy, and that we were going for a ‘surprise evening,'” she explained.

“First of all, that’s already suspicious, because the man once told me ‘surprise food’ and took me to Taco Bell. But okay.”

“I went along with it. We end up driving like 45 minutes out of the city to this really pretty nature trail near a lake.”

It was 6:30 in the evening at that rate, and she had only split a granola bar with her dog that day, so she was super hungry.

She began to get crabby, as she needed to eat. Her boyfriend insisted that they take a long walk to a ‘perfect spot,’ and all she could do was point out that she was starving.

She launched into loudly complaining, and she asked if they could go find some food and then return for the walk.

Her boyfriend said they had to go on the walk that second, or they would miss the moment. She was confused and refused to go further without getting something to eat.

“He gets quiet, we leave, and end up getting burgers. Later that night, he tells me that he was going to propose there, and I ‘ruined the moment,'” she added.

“I feel kinda bad because yeah…I did complain a lot. But also??? He planned a full-on hike during dinner time and didn’t bring snacks? Does he not know me??”

“I told him maybe next time, schedule a proposal when I’m not at war with my stomach. He laughed, but I can tell he’s still a little disappointed. Now his friends are saying I was ‘self-centered’ and ‘killed the romance.'”

“My friends say if he wanted a perfect moment, he should’ve fed me first. So, [am I the jerk] for ruining my own proposal because I was hangry and needed fries more than a fiancé?”

You can read the original post below.

