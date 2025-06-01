She’s Disgusted That Her Late Fiancé’s Name Is What Her Sister Picked As A Baby Name

While some people consider naming a baby after a lost loved one to be an honor, not everyone agrees with that sentiment. Often, it can serve as a painful reminder instead of a sweet gesture.

This 27-year-old woman sadly lost her fiancé, Luca, three years ago after he was involved in a car accident.

She was six months away from marrying Luca, and he was, without a doubt, the best thing to have ever happened in her life.

“I still sleep with one of his old hoodies. I haven’t seriously dated anyone since. I go to therapy. Grief is not linear. Whatever,” she explained.

She has a younger sister, who is 24, and they’re not exactly tight, though they are polite. Her sister met a guy a year ago on a dating app, and she says they have “been playing house ever since.”

She thinks the guy is boring, to be honest, but that works for her sister, and the couple is currently pregnant. On Mother’s Day, she saw her sister as they went to their mom’s house to have brunch.

While there, her sister strangely smiled and announced that she and her boyfriend had settled on a name for their baby.

Her sister told everyone that she was naming her child Luca, and she stared her right in the eyes, like her sister wanted a round of applause or a medal for the baby’s name.

“I said, ‘What…do you mean?’ and she goes, ‘I always loved that name and it feels full circle. Like a miracle. Honoring him and starting something new.”

“I fully blacked out. I said, ‘He’s not YOURS to honor.’ She starts crying. My mom starts lecturing me in that voice she uses when she’s trying to sound calm but is actually deeply judgy. Her BF just sat there refilling his mimosa like a…bystander.”

She stormed out of the brunch, but not before making it clear to her sister that she vows to never call her son Luca, even though that’s the name she wants.

She additionally said it’s disgusting to her that her sister feels like stealing her damage and grief and turning it into a different narrative for her baby.

Her sister is aware of how deeply painful it was, and still is for her, losing Luca, so she can’t understand why her sister would do such a thing to her.



“Now she’s blowing up my phone saying I’m making her pregnancy ‘about me’ and being cold and ‘fragile.’ [Am I the jerk] for not wanting to hear my dead fiancé’s name every Christmas until I die??? Because I swear to God, it feels like being stabbed with a monogrammed knife.”

What do you think?

