She’s Not Going On Vacation With Her Family After Getting Stuck Paying For Practically Everything Last Time

This 34-year-old woman is the dependable one in her family. She has an excellent job and saves a good amount of money, as she does not have children.

As for her 31-year-old brother and his wife? They are always broke, and they have three children. Her mom defends her brother and insists he’s going through a rough patch, but that has lasted for years on end, so it’s not going to get better.

“Every summer we do this family vacation to the beach, usually a rental house that we all split. Except I always end up covering more than my share,” she explained.

“Last year, my brother said he couldn’t afford his part until ‘after the trip,’ and surprise, surprise, he never paid me back.”

“I also paid for the groceries, gas, and even his kids’ amusement park tickets because ‘they didn’t wanna feel left out.’ My mom said I was being selfish when I brought it up.”

A week ago, her family began planning another vacation in their group chat, and she quickly let everyone know she would be staying home instead of going away with them.

She reminded everyone that if they cannot afford to go on vacation without her paying for practically everything, then perhaps it was wiser for them to skip it, too.

Well, that didn’t go over well, as you can imagine, and now her whole family is angry at her. Her mom feels that she’s punishing her brother’s kids unfairly.

Her brother called her heartless. One of her cousins, who never gets involved in the drama, mentioned that she should go on vacation, yet refrain from footing the bill for anything extra.

“I’m tired. I feel like if I go, I’m enabling this. But now I’m wondering if I went too far. [Am I the jerk] for saying no?” she wondered.

