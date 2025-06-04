She’s Refusing To Let Her Dad Walk Her Down The Aisle After He Cheated On Her Mom

dariyad - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

In just a couple of months, this young woman is having her wedding, and so far, planning it all out has gone well for her.

Well, that is, except for when she informed her dad that he would no longer be walking her down the aisle (which has started an all-out war among her loved ones).

“Some context: my parents were married for over 25 years. When I was 22, my dad cheated on my mom with a woman from his office, someone only a few years older than me,” she explained.

“He didn’t confess. My mom found out after seeing some sketchy messages on the iPad they shared. Everything blew up. Divorce, a messy fallout, and my mom was devastated.”

“She’d been a stay-at-home mom most of their marriage and had to start over in her 50s. I was crushed. My dad had always been my hero growing up, the classic hardworking, dependable, dad-joke kind of guy. But after what he did, I saw a whole new side of him.”

Her dad defended his affair by insisting he felt the marriage had been done with for years from an emotional standpoint, and he was trying to find happiness.

That was more offensive to her than the actual affair, since her dad was so far removed from the hurt he had caused everyone.

Right after the divorce, her dad wasted no time getting on with his life. He and his affair partner stayed together and pretended as if everything was totally fine.

Her mom struggled to pick up the pieces for years on end, and she had to be there to support her mom and be her anchor.

Finally, her mom is in a good place, but she feels they are both permanently scarred from the damage that was done as they tried to hold it all together.

So, as soon as she began putting her wedding day together, she instantly knew she could not have her dad with her walking down the aisle.

Her dad doesn’t deserve that spot or honor, since he failed to be there for their family. She adores her dad, but she cannot forgive him for wrecking their family.

She’s inviting her dad as a guest, and nothing more. She’s having her older brother walk down the aisle with her, since he was her support system all along.

As soon as she let her dad know he was not included, he was offended and said he intended to have that special role. He accused her of continuing to punish him for what he did years ago.

“Now my stepmom, the woman he cheated with, is furious. She told me I’m being cruel and disrespectful and trying to rewrite history,” she added.

“A few cousins have said I should let it go, that it was years ago, and he’s still my dad. Even my grandma said she was disappointed in me. But my mom? She cried when I told her about my decision.”

“Not because she was happy he’s excluded, but because she felt seen. She told me she didn’t expect anything, but knowing I remembered what she went through meant everything. So here I am, wondering if I’m holding a grudge or if I’m just setting a boundary. I don’t want to make my wedding about old wounds. But I also can’t pretend those wounds don’t exist.”

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

