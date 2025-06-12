She’s Transgender And Just Got Dumped By The Guy She’s Been Dating Since He Had No Idea

This 27-year-old woman is transgender, which isn’t something everyone in her life is aware of. Not that long ago, she began dating a 36-year-old guy named Chris, whom she works with.

She and Chris instantly hit it off at the office, and so she wasn’t that surprised when he finally asked her out on a date.

Let’s just say that the first date went so well that they began to see one another on a regular basis, and it got steamy.

“Immediately, there was a connection, and kissing and him holding me just felt right. Honestly, I was head over heels,” she explained.

“I don’t consider myself ‘stealth’ or non-clockable as a trans woman, but I do blend pretty well, and lately a lot of people are shocked when it gets outed that I’m trans.”

Since she’s spent a good amount of time working with Chris, she figured that he was aware of the fact that she’s trans, as other people in their office are privy to this.

When it comes to her dating life, she makes sure to let guys know that she is trans, but she didn’t outright do this with Chris, as she made an assumption that he already knew.

She is pre-op, meaning she hasn’t fully transitioned, as the surgery is extremely expensive and she is still saving up to have this done.

“Now, after some kissing and cuddling and a couple of dates, it seemed like it was going to progress further, so I told him, ‘Hey, I know that you know I’m trans, but we should talk about it. I need to know how you feel,'” she added.

It was in that moment that Chris revealed to her that he had no clue she’s trans! Chris let her know that he couldn’t take their relationship further due to the physical part.

Fear washed over her when Chris said that, as she’s heard a lot of ugly stories about trans women who ended up in similar situations that didn’t work out, but luckily, Chris is a sweetheart.

Chris insisted he would be happy to be friends with her, but he underscored that their relationship from a romantic standpoint had to be over.

“As a relatively pretty trans woman (I am, sue me), I’m kind of used to dealing with [awful] guys and this was the first time in a long time that I actually felt super comfortable and safe with a man,” she continued.

“He was literally amazing and kind and sweet, and honestly, I’m kind of heartbroken that it ended this way. Of course, I fully understand why it had to end, but it really hurts.”

She’s worried that she will not have the opportunity to have a normal love life, as men treat her like she’s this alien thing.

She hates that she was born male, and she can’t wait to hurry up and get her reassignment surgery to make her feel more complete.

While she has, of course, seen Chris around the office since their awkward encounter, he hasn’t treated her any differently.

“…It’s just hard being around him sometimes because I still have all these unresolved feelings. I know it’ll fade eventually, but it’s just a super [terrible] situation,” she concluded.

What advice do you have for her?

