31-year-old Karen Kristina Lee recently moved to Greenville, Georgia, which is about an hour south of Atlanta.

She used to live in Gulf Breeze, Florida, but she made the move to Georgia so she could be with her 2 children.

On January 15th, Karen was seen leaving her house located on Roosevelt Highway, along with her 4 pound golden-colored Maltipoo, Sophie.

Here’s everything you need to know about the disappearance of Karen and Sophie.

Facebook; pictured above are Karen and Sophie