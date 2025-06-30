He Was Last Seen Delivering A Pizza To His Brother And Kids, But Then He Disappeared

malkovkosta - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

On August 21, 2024, Calvin “Bub” Jones went missing from Brooklyn Heights, Ohio. He was a single father of three kids, and he had worked as a pizza delivery man for 10 years for Georgio’s Oven Fresh Pizza.

On the day of his disappearance, he was last seen on cameras as he was delivering a pizza to his brother and his kids at 10 p.m.

At around 11:30 p.m., Calvin was spotted in the parking lot of the pizzeria. A few moments later, his 16-year-old son Damian called him for help with putting his younger brother to bed.

They talked for a while, and since then, no one has heard from Calvin again. Later that night, his car was captured on camera, but it was unclear if he was the one driving.

The next day, the family had a big cookout planned. They were going to celebrate Calvin’s daughter’s 18th birthday and her acceptance into college.

Calvin was supposed to buy food for the party, and when he didn’t show up, the family reported him missing. It wasn’t like him to skip out on such an important event, especially when it came to his kids.

A neighbor’s Ring camera caught Calvin’s car parked in front of the house for 51 seconds before driving off. Calvin was not the one driving.

Then, in March 2025, Calvin’s mother, Donna, received an anonymous tip from someone who claimed to have Calvin’s body in an abandoned house and later moved it to the dump. The police searched the areas but did not find Calvin or any of his belongings.

Calvin’s sister, Crystal, believes that Calvin was a victim of foul play. Donna thinks that her son is most likely dead, but she still wants him to be brought back home.

malkovkosta – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

An Illinois diving team called Chaos Divers waded through the Cuyahoga River, Old River, and Lake Erie to search for Calvin’s car or any other clues leading to his disappearance.

Currently, Calvin’s loved ones are raising reward money for anyone who has credible information about what happened to this devoted dad. Their goal is to reach $1,000.

Calvin Jones was five feet, 10 inches tall and weighed around 230 to 240 pounds. He has blue eyes, short brown hair, and a beard and mustache.

Both of his ears are pierced, and his right arm contains a sleeve of tattoos. He also has tattoos on his left wrist, left pectoral area, and right calf.

If you have any information regarding Calvin’s case, contact the Brooklyn Heights Police Department at (216) 741-1327.

Emily Chan