Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Is In Stable Condition After Being Shot And Robbed Of Her French Bulldogs While On A Walk

Last Wednesday in Hollywood, California, Ryan Fischer was taking Lady Gaga’s three French Bulldogs out for a walk in their neighborhood when he was shot and robbed of the dogs he was walking.

The thieves made off with 2 of the dogs, Gustav and Koji, but they left Asia with Ryan. Luckily, a good samaritan found Lady Gag’s stolen dogs shortly after they were taken.

The LAPD said in a Facebook post, “On February 26, 2021 at approximately 6:00 p.m., a woman met Lady Gaga’s staff and Robbery Homicide Detectives at Los Angeles Police Department Olympic Station with the two missing dogs taken in the recent Hollywood street robbery.”

Instagram; Lady Gaga shared the above photo of Gustav and Koji after they were stolen

“The woman found the dogs and reached out to Lady Gaga’s staff to return them. The woman’s identity and the location the dogs were found will remain confidential due to the active criminal investigation and for her safety.”

“The victim is listed in stable condition after the shooting, and his injuries were described as being non-life-threatening.”

“LAPD Robbery Homicide Detectives will continue to investigate to ensure the persons responsible are ultimately arrested and brought before justice.”

Although the thieves (and the man who shot Ryan) have yet to be caught, some more good news is that Ryan is now stable, and here’s what he had to say about that night.

Facebook; pictured above is a screenshot of a post from the LAPD regarding Lady Gaga’s dogs being returned