14 Things Every Mom Would Love To Receive This Mother’s Day

If you’re still trying to figure out what to get your mom (or other leading ladies like your aunt, grandma, etc.) for Mother’s Day this year, look no further!

Here are 14 things we’re sure every mom would love to receive for Mother’s Day.

A gorgeous yet affordable scarf, a fun beach hat, and the perfect portable charger for her phone are just a few of our favorite things on this list.

EXTREE Horse Scarf

Your mom doesn’t have to be an equestrian to appreciate the elegance this will add to her outfit.

This scarf measures 70 inches by 25 inches so it’s a generous size, and it’s made of a heavyweight acrylic fabric that feels more like cashmere.

It also looks like a designer label, but without the hefty price tag!

You can get it here on Amazon on sale right now for $27.29

Ubiolabs Shadow 6K Portable Charger

This portable charger comes in a very attractive rose gold color and will help to make sure your mom never runs out of battery power on her iPhone or iPad.

Simple, affordable, and something no mom should ever leave home without!

You can get it here for $39.99

DRESHOW Straw Beach Hat

This straw hat features a bunch of fun sayings to choose from like “just chilling” and “talk to the sand”. It’s a perfect pick if your mom loves the beach, or being out in the sun.

Some hats come in black with white lettering (pictured above) but you can also get ones that are a more natural khaki color with black lettering.

You can get it here on Amazon for $17.99

Ausounds AU-Frequency ANC Bluetooth True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

These wireless, noise-canceling earbuds really do give Airpods a run for their money.

They come with a little charging case that keeps them powered up for 20 hours, but if your mom throws them in there for just 15 minutes, it will give her 1.5 hours of talking on the phone or listening to music.

You can get it here on Amazon on sale right now for $49.95

Coronet Barcelona Stemless Wine Glass

You won’t even have to wrap this gift for your mom, because it comes in a pretty black box. If your mom likes art and wine, why not get her this?

Each wine glass is created by master glass artists before being hand-painted to resemble the stained glass windows in the Sagrada Familia Basilica.

It’s a piece of art for sure, but a functional one!

You can get it here for $26

MDee Beauty Liquid Matte Lipstick In Mahogany

This liquid matte lipstick is a very unique color called Mahogany, making it an excellent choice for a mom who likes to make a bold beauty statement.

Made with a blend of Vitamin E, Avocado Oil, Jojoba Oil, Grape Seed Oil, and Sweet Almond Oil, this is sure to keep lips soft while staying moisturized.

Another thing we like about this pick is that it’s lightweight, long-lasting, and paraben-free.

You can get it here for $19.00

MDee Beauty Lip Gloss In Pink Baby

Is this not the most flawless shade of pink? This lip gloss in Baby Pink delivers a high shine that will last mom all day.

It’s also paraben-free, and made with Vitamin E!

You can get it here for $14.00

MDee Beauty Lipstick In Light Coral

Another special shade, this lipstick called Light Coral provides eye-catching color that’s creamy without being cakey.

Avocado Oil and Shea Butter act to keep lips smooth and moisturized, and it’s also made with Vitamin E and paraben-free.

You can get it here for $12.00

