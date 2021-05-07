Missing College Girl Reportedly Took Her Own Life But She Still Hasn’t Been Found

19-year-old Saniyya Dennis lived in Buffalo, New York, and was a sophomore at SUNY Buffalo State College.

She was majoring in mechanical engineering technology, and she was an honor roll student.

Saniyya was last seen at around 11 p.m. on April 24th.

Buffalo State Police said that Saniyya left her dorm room that night, but she never returned to campus.

Authorities tracked down Saniyya’s cellphone data and saw her phone put her last location up in Niagara Falls State Park.

Although the 400+ acre park was searched with the help of helicopters and dogs, there was still no sign of Saniyya anywhere.

Buffalo State Police; pictured above is Saniyya

As the search for her continued, Saniyya’s family put up a $10,000 reward for any information leading to her.

Her father even drove up to Buffalo to hang flyers around town that said she was missing, hoping that would lead to finding Saniyya.

Then yesterday, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn held a press conference to share updates on Saniyya’s case.

