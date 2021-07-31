Influencer Uses His Platform For Good And Helps Raise More Than $70K For An Airport Pianist In Need

Atlanta, Georgia. Influencer Carlos Whittaker is an author, podcaster, and speaker with a pretty large following on Instagram.

Carlos has more than 221,000 followers on the social media platform, and he frequently posts photos and videos about his life with his family or things to help motivate and inspire his followers.

On July 21st, Carlos was headed home to Nashville and he was waiting for his flight at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

He had just paused to pick up some food from Chick-fil-A when he saw a man playing a piano in the airport, but not a single person had stopped to listen to his beautiful music.

Carlos did take a moment to appreciate this man’s talent, and then he decided to take time out of his day to speak to the airport pianist.

“I sat down to listen to him…Then invited him over for a chat,” Carlos explained in an Instagram post.

“Learned he has kidney disease and is on dialysis 9 hours every night but then comes to the airport to play piano 4 hours a day…He radiates life…”

Tonee Valentine is the name of the talented airport pianist, and Carlos was so moved by his story that he decided to do something.

Instagram; pictured above is one of Carlos’s posts on the talented airport pianist and his story

