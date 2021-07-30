Dog Moms Beware: These Dog Foods Have All Just Been Recalled Because They Could Hurt Your Best Friend

Dog moms, beware! These dog foods below have all just been recalled because they could potentially hurt your best friend.

Sunshine Mills, Inc. is now recalling several of its products after they discovered high levels of something called Aflatoxin.

“Aflatoxin is a naturally occurring by-product from the growth of Aspergillus flavus and can be harmful to pets if consumed in significant quantities,” the FDA explained.

“No illnesses have been reported in association with these products to date, and no other Sunshine Mills, Inc. pet food products are affected by this announcement.”

Here are the following products that could put your dog at risk:

TRIUMPH® WILD SPIRIT CRAFT DOG FOOD DEBONED CHICKEN & BROWN RICE RECIPE

Size: 3.5 lbs. Lot Codes: Best if used By 11 Feb 2022 Lot: TD2 11/Feb/2021 UPC Code: 073657 008736

TRIUMPH® WILD SPIRIT CRAFT DOG FOOD DEBONED CHICKEN & BROWN RICE RECIPE

Size: 30 lbs. Lot Codes: Best if used By 11 Feb 2022 Lot: TA2 11/Feb/2021 UPC Code: 073657 008750

