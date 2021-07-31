College Girl Kidnapped After Leaving Work, Is Then Found Dead In A Local Park And ATM Footage Reveals Who Murdered Her

Grove City, Ohio. Reagan Tokes was a 21-year-old college girl attending Ohio State University. She was studying psychology and got all As.

She was just months away from graduating in May of 2017 before her life was viciously taken away from her.

“Today my dad emailed me diploma frames and told me to pick one out and I’d be lying if I said I didn’t tear up,” she tweeted, three days before her murder.

When Reagan wasn’t busy studying hard or working, she liked to go to brunch on Sundays and catch up on her beauty sleep.

Her middle name was Delaney. She had a sister named Makenzie. She was just an all-around kind and loving person. A down-to-earth, good girl. Someone we all would have liked to have as a friend.

Reagen was close to her whole family, but she shared a special bond with her dad, Toby Tokes. She texted him every single day and called him frequently too.

She worked as a waitress at a local bar in Columbus called Bodega and would let her dad know when she finished up a shift.

When she failed to text him saying that she got home safe one night, Reagen’s parents grew increasingly concerned.

Facebook; Reagan is pictured on the left with her sister on campus

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: join Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe.