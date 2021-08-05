BIOselect Naturals Review: A Line Of Natural Greek Cosmetics Every Beauty Buff Needs

BIOselect® Naturals is a line of natural Greek cosmetics every beauty buff needs!

The company was founded in 2002 on the island of Crete with the mission of creating natural and organic beauty products, and they have only recently become available in the U.S.

BIOselect® Naturals is a line of products produced with great respect for the environment, and their Naturals line is made with ancient fruits, herbs, and exotic spices.

They sent me 5 products from their line to try, and here’s what I think! Spoiler alert: everything smells amazing.

Secret Seduction Sensational Shower Cream– This shower cream is also made with ingredients that aren’t harsh on your skin, but do keep it protected and soft.

97% of the ingredients are naturally derived, and it’s made with Cocoa Butter, Sandalwood Essential Oil, and Organic Olive Oil. You can get it here for $10.

Glowing Rituals Mild Shampoo– If you have sensitive skin, you will love this gentle shampoo! It’s formulated to not irritate or dry your hair out.

91.9% of the ingredients are naturally derived, and it’s made with oils such as Camelia Tsubaki Oil, Olive Oil, and Argan Oil. You can get it here for $13.

Secret Seduction Hair & Body Fragrance Mist– This fragrance mist is made for your body or hair, and it’s made with essential oils of sandalwood and cocoa. You can get it here for $12.20.

