It’s Been 7 Years Today Since Robin Williams Passed And Here’s What His Son Had To Say About His Last Days

Today sadly marks 7 years since Robin Williams took his own life. Taking to social media, his son Zak said, “Dad, seven years ago today you passed on.”

“The joy and inspiration you brought to the world carries on in your legacy and in your family, friends, and fans you so loved.”

“You lived to bring laughter and to help others. I will be celebrating your memory today. Love you forever.”

Instagram; pictured above is Zak with his son

On what should have been Robin’s 70th birthday, Zak went on a podcast called The Genius Life, to candidly discuss the terrible grief that his dad was trying to work through around the time that he took his life.

Three months prior to Robin passing away, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

It seemed at the time that this was the answer to the health issues he was dealing with, but it turns out that he was misdiagnosed.

“He was frustrated because what he was going through didn’t match one-to-one with what many people suffering from Parkinson’s experience,” Zak said.

Nobody knew that Robin had been misdiagnosed until an autopsy was done and it was discovered that he actually had Lewy body dementia, not Parkinson’s.

