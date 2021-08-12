Her Boyfriend Revealed That He Only Started Dating Her So He Could Get An Invite To His Ex’s Wedding

A 23-year-old woman was with her 23-year-old boyfriend for an entire year before finding out the real reason why he started dating her, and it’s a pretty absurd way to kick off a relationship.

She first met her boyfriend during their freshman year of college, and he used to date one of the girls that was in her friend group.

By their sophomore year of college, her boyfriend wound up cheating on this girl at some party.

When her boyfriend’s then-girlfriend found out about what he did, she wasted no time in breaking things off with him and their relationship was over.

Around a month or so after this all went down, her boyfriend’s now ex-girlfriend met a new guy that she began dating.

Her boyfriend’s ex really hit things off with this new guy, and the two went on to get engaged.

Several months before the wedding was about to take place, her boyfriend approached her and asked if she would like to go out with him for a date.

Since she was crushing on him for a while, she agreed to go on a date with him. After that first date, they routinely saw one another.

Then, she got invited to the wedding, but her boyfriend was not invited to the wedding. He asked her to bring him as her plus one, and when she inquired as to why he wanted to go in the first place, he told her it was because he would like to see their college friends.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.