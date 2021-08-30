The Internet Is Upset Over The Fat-Shaming Remarks Khloé Kardashian Made In An Old Interview That’s Now Going Viral

Khloé Kardashian has forever been outspoken about the fat-shaming she experienced over the years, and she most recently opened up about it all over again when an unedited photo of her got shared around the internet a few months ago.

“In truth, the pressure, constant ridicule and judgment my entire life to be perfect and to meet other’s standards of how I should look has been too much to bear,” she wrote in a post on her Instagram account.

She then shared a few of the terrible things people have said about her:

“Khloé is the fat sister.” “Khloé is the ugly sister.” “Her dad must not be her real dad because she looks so different.” “The only way she could have lost that weight must have been from surgery.”

Instagram; pictured above is part of Khloé’s post sharing some of the nasty things people have said about her

“You never get quite used to being judged and pulled apart and told how unattractive one is, but I will say, if you hear anything enough then you start to believe it,” Khloé continued.

Instagram; pictured above is another part of Khloé’s post regarding the fat-shaming and constant criticism she has faced

In a twist that nobody could have guessed, Khloé is currently a hot topic over what people are calling the fat-shaming remarks she made in an old interview she did two years ago with Jay Shetty.

