How Khloé Kardashian Opened Up After That Unapproved Photo Made Rounds On The Internet Will Make You Think Twice About Her

Earlier this month, a photo of Khloé Kardashian in all her unedited glory made its way around the internet.

The photo was posted without Khloé’s permission, and even though she looked incredible in it, she had her team go to great lengths to get it removed from the internet.

This obviously had a lot of people issuing comments about their feelings on the matter, with some saying this is exactly what celebrities need to be doing, and others accusing Khloé and the rest of her family of perpetuating unrealistic standards of beauty.

Khloé then took to Instagram to address the controversy and post a few unedited photos of herself., and what she had to say just might make you think twice about her.

Instagram; pictured above is Khloé

“Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered,” Khloé began by saying in her Instagram post.

“The photo that was posted this week was beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working to hard to get it to this point – and then shares it to the world – you should have every right to ask for it not to be shared – no matter who you are.”

“In truth, the pressure, constant ridicule and judgment my entire life to be perfect and to meet other’s standards of how I should look has been too much to bear,” she revealed.

Instagram; pictured above is Khloé with her daughter True

Khloé then pointed out just a few of the terrible things people have said about her, such as she’s the “fat sister” or the “ugly sister.”

People have also said she can’t be Robert Kardashian’s daughter because she looks too different from Kim and Kourtney, and that she only lost the weight that she did through getting surgery.

Khloé said it’s basically unbearable for her to try to even attempt to live up to the unrealistic standards people have set for her, and every photo of her is cruelly analyzed.

“You never quite get used to being judged and pulled apart and told how unattractive one is, but I will say if you hear anything enough then you will start to believe it,” Khloé continued.

She summed things up by saying she won’t apologize for how she chooses to publicly present herself, and you shouldn’t either.

Instagram; pictured above is what Khloé had to say about the photo controversy