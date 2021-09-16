She Deleted Her Friend’s Wedding Photos Right In Front Of Him After She Was Treated Terribly At The Wedding

A woman who works as a dog groomer enjoys taking photos of all her four-legged customers that she then shares on social media.

She exclusively takes photos of dogs, so you can imagine her surprise when her friend who was set to get married approached her about being his wedding photographer.

He thought having her shoot the wedding would save him a great deal of money, and that was his initial reason for asking.

“I told him it’s not really my forte but he convinced me by saying he didn’t care if they were perfect,” she explained.

“They were on a shoestring budget and I agreed to shoot it for $250, which is nothing for a 10-hour event.”

Well, the day of the wedding arrived, and she spent the whole morning driving after the bride while she went to all of her pre-ceremony appointments.

She took photos of the bride preparing for the ceremony, and then she attended the ceremony and took photos there too.

Next came the reception, where she shot everyone who got up and did a speech, and she continued taking photos of all the guests chatting with one another and hanging out.

She began taking photos that day at around 11 in the morning, and she was supposed to be done around 7:30 that night.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.