This Beautiful Young Travel Editor Disappeared While At A Luxury Resort And The Video Footage That Should Have Captured Her Final Hours Was Erased

New York, New York. Claudia Ann Kirschhoch was a beautiful, young, 29-year-old woman living a life that dreams are made of.

She grew up in New Jersey, worked hard in college to get her journalism degree, and was passionate about traveling the world.

Claudia was bold and confident, and she never shied away from adventure. She picked up her life and moved to France for about a year before moving to Astoria, Queens.

It was while she lived in the Big Apple that she landed a job most people would love to have. She became the assistant travel editor at Frommer’s Travel Guides.

Claudia literally got paid to travel to exotic and exciting locations while writing about them, too.

Even though Claudia had a dream job, her life ended in what can only be described as a complete nightmare.

Facebook; Claudia is pictured above

On May 24th, 2000, Claudia got an amazing opportunity to fly out to Havana, Cuba, and stay at a luxury and all-inclusive resort owned by Sandals.

She was getting paid to go and write about the entire experience. She was not going alone though, she was scheduled to fly to Cuba with three other travel writers.

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: join Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe.