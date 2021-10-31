Cheerleader & Aspiring Makeup Artist Moves To New York City, Then Vanishes Into Thin Air After Being Pushed Into Trafficking

New York, New York. Corinna Slusser is a beautiful, blonde-haired, blue-eyed, small-town girl from Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania. It’s a picturesque and safe town.

Corinna lived there along with her brother and her mom, Sabina Tuorto.

Sabina was a single mom who did her very best to give Corinna and her brother everything she could.

Instagram; Corinna smiles in the above photo

She fondly remembers Corinna as a happy and well-adjusted child. Corinna was a cheerleader at her local high school. She also ran track. She was a star student.

She had a ton of friends and was always interested in makeup and hair. Corinna dreamed of being a makeup artist after she graduated high school.

Strangely, Corinna’s behavior began to change the further along into high school she got. Once a great student, her grades began to sink.

Instagram; Corinna strikes a pose in the photo above

