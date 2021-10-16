She’s 2 Months Old And She Has Already Had To Undergo 2 Open-Heart Surgeries

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Rori is a little girl who entered the world on August 9th, and her parents Kati and Ryan were elated to have her as the newest addition to their family.

Rori also has an older sister named Emma who couldn’t wait to meet her. Not long after Rori was born though, doctors diagnosed her with a heart condition.

“Rori was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where she underwent many tests and an open-heart surgery,” Angela Dube, a friend of Rori’s mom Kati, wrote on a GoFundMe page.

“She recovered at CHOP for a few weeks before her family could take her home. Unfortunately once home she did struggle with GI issues, and was not gaining weight.”

“The doctors suggested she be admitted to Geisinger Danville Hospital then, where she has been since.”

“After a recent heart catheterization, doctors at Danville and CHOP decided she must be transferred back to Philly for another open-heart surgery.”

So, little Rori was rushed back to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where she underwent her second open-heart surgery.

GoFundMe; pictured above is adorable 2-month-old little Rori

At only 2 months old, Rori has already endured a lot. Her second open-heart surgery happened yesterday, which lasted 8 hours, but her parents had to wait a grueling 12 hours to see her.

