This Bride Really Doesn’t Want Her Disabled Sister To Come To Her Wedding Since She’ll Be All Over The Groom

A 22-year-old woman is going to be tying the knot in 3 months with her fiancé Michael, and their wedding is going to take place at the farm that Michael’s parents own.

They’re planning for it to be inexpensive, and Michael’s family is contributing the food, flowers, and decorations.

The thing is, she really doesn’t want her 21-year-old sister Anna to come to her wedding.

Anna has autism that is extremely severe, and so she uses sign language to communicate mostly, though she will talk with just their family present.

“She…has pretty bad cognitive skills,” this woman explained. “She can’t comprehend boundaries and lives with our parents so they can best watch her.”

She recently mailed out her invitations, and she specially asked Anna not to attend on the invite. She knew by not inviting Anna, her parents most likely wouldn’t come either.

As for why she does not want Anna there, well, Anna pretty much always grabs at Michael, tries to hold his hand, and attempts to kiss the guy.

In the past, Anna has also had meltdowns for not being able to sit right next to Michael.

“We’ve tried speaking to her but there’s only so much we can do when she doesn’t really understand,” she said.

