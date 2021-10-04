Young Nurse Lucy Letby, Who Allegedly Murdered 8 Babies At The Hospital Where She Worked And Was Arrested 3 Times, Has Pleaded Not Guilty

31-year-old Lucy Letby used to be a nurse at the Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester, England when seventeen babies passed away under very mysterious circumstances.

Following their strange deaths, the Cheshire Police became involved in investigating what had happened to the babies.

Lucy with arrested 3 times during the course of the investigation, and last November, she was officially charged with murdering 8 babies and attempting to murder 10 more.

Facebook; Lucy poses in the above photo in front of a piano while holding a drink in her hands

At the time of Lucy’s third arrest last November, Chester Police said in a statement, “In July 2018, a healthcare professional was arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the deaths of 8 babies and the attempted murder of 6 babies at the neonatal unit at The Countess of Chester Hospital. She was subsequently bailed pending further enquiries.”

“In June 2019, the healthcare professional was re-arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the deaths of 8 babies and the attempted murder of 6 babies. She was also arrested in connection with the attempted murder of 3 additional babies.”

“Today (Tuesday 10 November), as part of our ongoing enquiries, the healthcare professional has been re-arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the deaths of 8 babies and the attempted murder of 9 babies.”

“The woman is currently in custody helping officers with their enquiries. Parents of all the babies have been kept fully updated on this latest development and they are continuing to be supported throughout the process by specially trained officers.”

“This is an extremely difficult time for all the families and it is important to remember that, at the heart of this, there are a number of bereaved families seeking answers as to what happened to their children.”

