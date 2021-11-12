A Year Ago This Mom Of Two Bravely Left Her Abusive Husband But After Falling On Hard Times Her Neighbors Are Rallying To Help Her

Naperville, Illinois. Jen is a mom of two young boys, ages 5 and 2, living in Illinois who bravely left her abusive husband behind nearly a year ago.

“Last Thanksgiving I separated from my husband and my boys and I moved into the guest bedroom at my mom’s house,” Jen explained on a GoFundMe page.

“The marriage was physically, mentally, emotionally, and financially abusive. My help is limited and I have been struggling to pay simple bills.”

While in her marriage, her husband prevented her from doing anything outside of their house. For the last 5 years, Jen hasn’t been able to have any semblance of a social life because of that, which has been exceptionally isolating for her.

This summer, Jen got a job that she adored, though she had no choice but to give it up after one month since her mom could no longer help her out with her boys.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Jen with her boys

Sadly, Jen had to resign from the job she so loved. She has tried her hardest to find a new job but hasn’t been able to secure one.

“I tried childcare assistance through the state but even with the assistance I still could not afford the childcare and here I find myself in a Catch-22: I need to work but I need childcare, childcare cost money and I don’t have that,” she said.

“My attorney has been active this past year but every legal person I encounter says this is one of the more extreme cases they’ve handled and nothing has come of anything yet.”

